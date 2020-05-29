Menu

Nina Dobrev confirms relationship with Shaun White as she gives him a haircut

Showbiz | Published:

The actress and the Olympic snowboard champion are in quarantine together.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev confirmed her relationship with snowboarder Shaun White as she revealed she has given him a quarantine haircut.

The pair made their romance Instagram official as they shared photos from the grooming session.

Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️

The Vampire Diaries actress posed with a pair of scissors as the Olympic gold medallist looked frightened for a “before” photo, and the couple showed off all the hair she had trimmed for an “after” Boomerang.

Dobrev wrote: “Adding to resume: hairdresser.”

White shared his own photo, as well as a timelapse video of Dobrev cutting his hair, writing in the caption “My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did.”

He added: “#QuarantineCuts.”

The pair first sparked dating rumours in March, when they were photographed riding bikes together in Malibu, California.

Dobrev has previously been linked to her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, as well as Derek Hough, Liam Hemsworth and Glen Powell.

