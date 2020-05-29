Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock says her ‘world is complete’ after engagement

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said her “world is complete” after she got engaged to footballer Andre Gray as they celebrated four years together.

The Watford FC star first shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple as Pinnock showed off a large ring.

He also shared a picture of himself down on one knee as Pinnock covered her hands with her face.

Pinnock has now shared photos from the proposal and wrote: “Guys.. wtf has just happened…

“He bloody did it, and I said yes. I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more.

“@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

Advertising

Earlier in the day Pinnock shared an anniversary tribute to Gray, writing: “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried.”

Pinnock, 28, frequently shares photos of the couple and said Gray, 28, has supported her while she found lockdown a struggle.

When they celebrated their third anniversary last year, she described him as “my right arm, my escape from the world and my soul mate.”