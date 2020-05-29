Advertising
Liam Gallagher offers brother Noel olive branch on his birthday
The men have feuded since Oasis split in 2009.
Liam Gallagher has extended an olive branch to his brother Noel by wishing him a happy 53rd birthday.
The singer, 47, wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday Rkid have a good 1 love you long time.”
Guitarist and songwriter Noel is yet to publicly respond.
The former Oasis bandmates have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
Writing under his post, a fan asked Liam: “Are you still hopeful that Oasis will be once again?”
He replied: “More than ever.”
Another fan suggested the siblings should “hop on a zoom call” but Liam replied: “Zoom call what’s that.”
Advertising
Following Oasis’ split, Liam reformed the band’s ex-members and renamed themselves Beady Eye, releasing two albums between 2011 and 2013.
He has since released music as a solo artist, while Noel has fronted the High Flying Birds.
Noel previously told the Big Issue that every tweet from his brother, who he described as a “moron”, is a “nail in the coffin” of hopes about Oasis reforming.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.