Bafta confirms date and host for TV awards held behind closed doors

The Bafta television awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade behind closed doors and nominees will accept their awards virtually, it has been announced.

The TV awards were due to go ahead on May 17, while the craft awards, which celebrate technical achievements, were due to take place on April 26, but were postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Richard Ayoade

The craft awards will now be streamed online on July 17, hosted by Stephen Mangan, while the TV awards will be broadcast on BBC One on July 31 and the nominations will be announced on June 4.

Both ceremonies will take place as closed studio, socially-distanced shows, and nominees will be invited to accept their awards virtually.

Ayoade, who will host the show for the first time, said: “I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead.”

Mangan, who is returning as host of the craft awards for the ninth year, added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting the Bafta Craft Awards again, handing out our industry’s highest accolades to the people who make this country’s television world-leading.

Stephen Mangan

“The format might have to change a little this year, but nothing will stop me putting on black tie and celebrating their success.”

Amanda Berry, chief executive at Bafta, said: “We are delighted to confirm the new dates and formats for both the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards this year.

“We want to celebrate and reward the talented individuals who make up the television industry, both behind and in front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks.

“I am thrilled that Richard Ayoade will be hosting the Television Awards for the first time, with Stephen Mangan joining us for a ninth time to host the Television Craft Awards, with them at the helm both events are set to be great entertainment.

“Following the success of the online British Academy Games Awards in March, we are proud to be delivering a further two awards shows during this difficult time.”

Nominations for both awards will be announced on June 4, at 7.30am, while the nominations for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment, the only award voted for by the public, will be announced on June 3.