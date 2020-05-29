Andre Gray celebrates engagement to Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Star striker Andre Gray is celebrating after announcing his engagement to Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock on their four year anniversary.

The former Shrewsbury Town and AFC Telford United player, who was born in Wolverhampton, announced the happy news on Instagram.

Now playing for Watford FC, the star posted a photo of the couple on Instagram as Leigh-Anne showed off a large ring.

He also shared a picture of himself down on one knee as Pinnock covered her hands with her face.

He wrote: “Let the caption speak for itself this time.” He also posted a heart emoji and an engagement ring, adding: “Hasta la muerte,” meaning “Until death.”

Earlier in the day Pinnock shared an anniversary tribute to Gray, writing: “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried.”

Pinnock, 28, frequently shares photos of the couple and said Gray, 28, has supported her while she found lockdown a struggle.

When they celebrated their third anniversary last year, she described him as “my right arm, my escape from the world and my soul mate.”