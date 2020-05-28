Advertising
UK Music boss calls for self-employed not to be left ‘swinging in the wind’
According to UK Music, 72% of workers in the sector are self-employed.
The Government must ensure that the self-employed are not left “swinging in the wind” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to UK Music’s acting CEO.
Tom Kiehl said in a statement that the Government must not force music industry workers, the majority of whom are self-employed, into hardship by ensuring they get “parity” with employees with continued financial support.
He warned against the Government implementing a “cliff-edge” end to help they are entitled to.
Mr Kiehl said: “While the recent extension of Government support for employees is welcome, we have yet to hear what is planned for the self-employed.
“The community of self-employed workers in the music industry are a critical part of our sector’s ecosystem and play a huge part in the £5.2 billion annual contribution music makes to the economy.
“The Government must not leave the self-employed swinging in the wind when it comes to financial support.”
He added that Chancellor Rishi Sunak should “act to lift the cloud of anxiety and uncertainty” facing the self-employed.
The Government’s self-employment income support scheme (SEISS) is worth up to 80% of average trading profits for those stuck at home, up to a total of £2,500 per month.
