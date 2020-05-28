UK Music boss calls for self-employed not to be left ‘swinging in the wind’

The Government must ensure that the self-employed are not left “swinging in the wind” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to UK Music’s acting CEO.

Tom Kiehl said in a statement that the Government must not force music industry workers, the majority of whom are self-employed, into hardship by ensuring they get “parity” with employees with continued financial support.

He warned against the Government implementing a “cliff-edge” end to help they are entitled to.

UK Music's Acting CEO @Tomkiehl calls on Government to honour "parity" pledge of support for the self-employed. Read more here: https://t.co/NEz020W9FH pic.twitter.com/owck3ETh4g — UK Music (@UK_Music) May 28, 2020

UK Music, the body which represents the commercial interests of the music industry, said that 72% of workers in the sector are self-employed.

Mr Kiehl said: “While the recent extension of Government support for employees is welcome, we have yet to hear what is planned for the self-employed.

“The community of self-employed workers in the music industry are a critical part of our sector’s ecosystem and play a huge part in the £5.2 billion annual contribution music makes to the economy.

He urged Mr Sunak to put an end to the ‘anxiety’ workers face (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Advertising

“The Government must not leave the self-employed swinging in the wind when it comes to financial support.”

He added that Chancellor Rishi Sunak should “act to lift the cloud of anxiety and uncertainty” facing the self-employed.

The Government’s self-employment income support scheme (SEISS) is worth up to 80% of average trading profits for those stuck at home, up to a total of £2,500 per month.