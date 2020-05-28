Menu

Advertising

Kelly Osbourne: Being abroad makes me feel like I turned my back on my country

Showbiz | Published:

But she said she has enjoyed spending quality time with her family.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has said that being abroad during the coronavirus pandemic makes her feel as though she has turned her back on her country.

The singer and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, who is isolating in the US with her family, told the BBC’s The One Show she is “so homesick”.

She added: “I have to say it’s very hard for me not being home during this time.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

“It makes me feel like I have turned my back on my country.”

While appearing on the programme alongside Sharon, she said that despite being homesick she has enjoyed spending quality time with her family.

She added: “I have to say I have really enjoyed being home again and being with my family and spending this time together because we haven’t done this in years.”

Ozzy Osbourne illness
Kelly said that ‘nothing has changed’ at home (Ian West/PA)

Kelly said that “nothing has changed” at home since the family filmed MTV reality show The Osbournes between 2002 to 2005.

Her father Ozzy, 71, who is the Black Sabbath frontman, revealed earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News