Menu

Advertising

Kate Garraway says her husband is still ‘fighting’ coronavirus

Showbiz | Published:

Her husband was taken to hospital in March.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2020

Kate Garraway has said that her husband is still “fighting” as she thanked the NHS staff who have been treating him for coronavirus.

The TV star’s husband, Derek Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was taken to hospital at the end of March.

Alongside a video of her children banging drums during the Clap for Carers tribute to frontline workers, she said that the weekly gesture has been “a source of weekly comfort”.

View this post on Instagram

hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs . They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it ? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy , as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps . Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com . Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

With Thursday’s clap potentially being the last after organiser Annemarie Plas called for it to stop, Garraway said that she “felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end before Derek’s ordeal with us”.

She added: “But whether we clap or not next Thursday my eternal thanks to all in the NHS goes on.

“They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited.”

Garraway added: “It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the NHS it helps.”

Advertising

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 10, 2020
(Tim Ireland/PA)

She added that she is “having to find new ways of staying strong everyday” for her children Darcey and Billy “as I know Derek would want me to”.

She said that Billy thought they should “go out in style” by banging drums during the clap.

Garraway has been sharing regular updates about Draper’s condition following the Clap for Carers.

The couple married in 2005.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News