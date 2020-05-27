Towie star Danielle Armstrong welcomes baby girl and reveals name

The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong has given birth to a daughter named Orla Mae Edney, saying “my world is complete”.

The 32-year-old, who is engaged to childhood friend Tommy Edney, welcomed the child on Tuesday at 4.30pm.

Sharing a series of photos of the baby on Instagram, she wrote: “My World Is Complete. Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11.”

Armstrong later shared a video of herself appearing to breastfeed the child.

She says: “Orla Mae, you kept us waiting. I’m not even going to talk about the labour. I’ll do it another day. But she’s here. That’s all that matters.

“I am exhausted. I think that all women that have children are superheroes – and midwives.”

Fellow reality stars Georgia Kousoulou, Samantha Faiers and Kate Ferdinand congratulated her on the birth.

In March, Armstrong announced she was engaged by posting photos from a Dubai holiday with Edney.

Alongside snaps of the couple on a boat showing her diamond ring, she wrote: “Feel Like The Luckiest Girl In The World Right Now… I SAID YES.”