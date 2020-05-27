Robbie Williams and Take That reveal setlist for online reunion concert

Robbie Williams and Take That will perform hits including Pray, Shine and Back For Good during their online reunion concert.

The boyband is reuniting on Friday for a performance in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, which supports concert crew workers.

The four-piece will also perform the tracks Greatest Day, The Flood and Never Forget during their six-song set from their respective homes.

Take That and Robbie Williams (Meerkat Music/PA)

The concert is being broadcast by Comparethemarket.com, and is billed as the debut Meerkat Music event.

The website’s customers will also have access to extra performances of Everything Changes and Rule The World.

Williams last played with the group, which currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, in 2018.

The singer joined his former bandmates on stage during the X Factor series final, where he was a judge, for a rendition of Shine.

Meerkat Music (Meerkat Music/PA)

Fifth member Jason Orange left the band in 2014, saying: “There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this.”

A spokesman for Comparethemarket.com said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to our upcoming Meerkat Music gig with Take That, so we’ve decided to make it available to fans around the world.

“This will now be a global stream at 8pm UK time on Friday May 29 on the CompareTheMeerkat YouTube channel.”

The concert will air on May 29 at 8pm on YouTube.

The set list in full

1. Greatest Day

2. Shine

3. Back For Good

4. The Flood

5. Pray

6. Never Forget

Available exclusively for comparethemarket.com customers

7. Everything Changes

8. Rule The World