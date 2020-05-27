Menu

Advertising

Bob Geldof: ‘Bizarre’ Boomtown Rats publicity stunt ended hopes of US success

Showbiz | Published:

The musician also discussed a new documentary about the band.

Bob Geldof

Sir Bob Geldof has said that a publicity stunt by the Boomtown Rats which saw 1,000 rodents posted to radio hosts was “basically the end” of the band’s chances of finding success in the US.

The musician and activist told the BBC’s The One Show that the band sent rats that had been soaked in formaldehyde and wrapped in plastic to DJs across America.

He told the programme: “It was 1,000 dead actual rats which were ordered from the sanitation department of New York City and sent out from Chicago to 1,000 disc jockeys who were busy playing disco in the middle of the Seventies.

Geldof hails Africa’s potential
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

“So that was basically the end of the Boomtown Rats in America.”

Sir Bob, 68, said there was a Monday morning “dump on the desk” of the rat bodies for radio presenters across the country.

The singer also discussed a new documentary about the band titled Citizens Of Boomtown.

Sir Bob said that the programme had helped him understand that the band members had all had similar experiences while they were young.

“None of us really had families when we were growing up and we sort of needed to group together to form a kind of alternative family,” he said.

There was “unity and anger and rage” among the band members, he added.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News