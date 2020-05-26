Gene Hunt and Sunny Khan make cameos in spoof Line Of Duty video

The fictional police officers DCI Gene Hunt and DI Sunny Khan have made an appearance in a spoof Line Of Duty video featuring stars of the show.

Philip Glenister, who played DCI Hunt in the BBC series Life On Mars, and ITV’s Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar reprised their roles for the charity video.

The clip also stars actors from the hit BBC crime series Line Of Duty, including Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, and urges people to take part in the Asks For Masks charity auction, which is raising money to get PPE for doctors.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by McClure, also featured Midsomer Murders actor Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby.

The skit sees Dunbar asks his fellow cast members about the progress of their detective work.

In the video, he asks McClure, who is wearing a onesie while watching television, about “the DCI with the suspicious clusters of geographically implausible murder cases”.

Dudgeon replies: “Like you lot can talk about plausibility.”

Dunbar also inquires about “that flash Harry of a DI” before the video cuts to a shot of Glenister shouting while driving a car.

At the end of the clip, Dunbar said: “There’s only one thing I’m interested in and one thing only, and that is everyone keeping well.”

The stars then appeal for people to support the charity auction.

The video is the second Line Of Duty spoof that McClure, Compston and Dunbar have done to promote the charity auction.

Items up for grabs include a signed copy of Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and a painting of Pharell Williams by TV presenter Keith Lemon.