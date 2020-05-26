Gavin And Stacey star Alison Steadman admits Pam would ‘hate’ lockdown

Gavin And Stacey star Alison Steadman has revealed that her character Pam Shipman would “hate” living in lockdown.

The actress, 73, played the overbearing mother of title character Gavin in the BBC sitcom, which returned at Christmas for a well-received special.

Appearing on The One Show on BBC One, she said her character would struggle with not being able to see her “precious little prince” of a son.

She told co-hosts Alex Jones and Angelica Bell: “Pam would hate it, absolutely hate every second of it.

“She couldn’t see her friends, she couldn’t see her grandchildren, she couldn’t see her precious little prince, Gavin.

“She would just be with (her husband) Mick. I mean, she loves Mick but just the two of them together, for weeks and weeks on end, she would hate that.”

The Christmas special secured the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, with the episode watched by an average of 11.6 million viewers.

It was the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.