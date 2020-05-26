Denise van Outen says she is ‘the worst’ at homeschooling

Denise van Outen has said she is “the worst” at homeschooling her daughter during the coronavirus crisis.

The singer and actress said she either gets too impatient or cannot do the tasks set Betsy, 10, while schools are closed.

She told the PA news agency: “That’s not been my favourite thing. It’s so hard.

“It’s so hard because the thing is, in the morning, Betsy’s online now with her form teacher and then they set all their work for the afternoon. They’re supposed to do a lot of it online but it’s really hard because when the whole class keep asking questions or someone’s Wi-Fi drops out.

“Bless the teachers, they never get round to finishing what they’re meant to be doing, so they’ve emailed all the parents and said, ‘Look we’ll set stuff, we’ll get as much of it done as we can, but then in the afternoon can you just finish off their projects or help them?’

“So my afternoons are dedicated to doing the homeschooling and I’m just the worst.

“Half of it I can’t do, because…I’ve realised, because obviously I left school years ago and they learn differently now. Some of it I can’t even do and then there’s even parts of it I’m just like so impatient.

“Betsy’s going ‘I’m only on this first question, you’re trying to jump ahead to question two, let me finish, let me think about it’.

“And I’m like ‘I’ve got loads of things to do in the house. I can’t be sitting here all afternoon’. It’s been quite challenging.”

Van Outen will next be seen on television when she returns to Celebrity Gogglebox with partner Eddie Boxshall.

She said: “When you’re in this situation it’s only what we’ve been doing anyway, sitting down together, watching loads of different things on TV.

“So we get to do it together, we’re at home, we have a laugh doing it. And it’s just really nice.

“And the fact they can make it work, obviously you haven’t got the crew in your house or anything and you’ve just got the cameras set up, it’s one of the shows that is still going.

“And people love it, I love Gogglebox, we watch it all the time, so it is nice to be able to be at home, be together. It’s what we’ve been doing for the past couple of months anyway.”

She added: “They just set the cameras up, there’s no cameraman or anything in the room, so it’s filmed exactly the same. And actually, it’s probably better, because then you forget that you’re on telly.

“If you had a sound guy in the room and a cameraman in the room, then you’d be really aware that you’re making a TV show, whereas this way, you don’t. You very quickly forget because you just get engrossed in the programme that you’re watching.”

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 on June 5