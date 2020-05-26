Andrea Bocelli reveals he contracted coronavirus

Andrea Bocelli has revealed that he and “certain members” of his family contracted coronavirus, but fully recovered by the end of March.

The Italian tenor, 61, said he had decided not to make his illness public out of respect for those who have suffered “more serious consequences” from the virus.

He announced the news after attending hospital to donate blood to Covid-19 research.

The singer posted on Facebook, writing: “The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected – albeit mildly – me and certain members of my family.

“Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news. I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.

“We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March.

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate ‘yes’.

“A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part.”

Bocell is married to his manager Veronica Berti and has three children, two from a previous marriage.

He recently performed a live-streamed concert from the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan to mark Easter Sunday – weeks after recovering from the virus.

His performance, which included Ave Maria and Amazing Grace, was broadcast on YouTube, in an attempt to “unite the world at a time when many are apart, being isolated at home”.

Bocelli joins the list of famous faces who have recovered from the virus, including magician Dynamo, singer Pink and model Linda Lusardi.