Rose McGowan says she used the ‘tactics’ of predators on the media

Rose McGowan has said that she used the “tactics” of predators to make the media pay attention to her allegations of sexual misconduct.

The actress and Me Too campaigner, 46, was one of the most high-profile figures to make claims about disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She told the Grounded With Louis Theroux podcast that she had looked at how predators groomed their victims and used those techniques on the media.

Explaining how she made the media pay attention, she said: “Honestly, it was really weird, but I started looking at how predators groomed kids and women and whoever they abused, and I used their tactics on the media.

“I started following journalists all over the world … I started disseminating my tweets and my information to them, and they look at who’s verified that’s following them, and so just stuff I say would end up flooding worldwide news.

“I did that on a regular basis because I had to train people in the media to listen to me differently, begrudgingly.”

She said the media “were very scared of me, because I don’t care”.

She added: “I’ve been f’ed with so much in my life, I’m like why not do the scary thing, if it’s for the greater good.

“I talk about this in my book, I saw a sticker on the back of a car, when I first moved to America and it says subvert the dominant paradigm and I worked it through my mind….

“What that might look like, what that means and I decided from a very early age, to game the system.”

McGowan has also alleged that Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in February, stopped her from gaining film roles in Hollywood.

She told host Theroux: “So like, when I done a popular TV show (Charmed), I joined very strategically.

“One because it was a job and I couldn’t get one in film after I’d been blacklisted by Harvey, but two because it was already a hit worldwide and I knew when it came time to strike, the media would be listening because I had a global footprint.”

Grounded With Louis Theroux is available on BBC Sounds every Monday and also broadcasts on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesdays at 8pm.