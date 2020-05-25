Phil Daniels, Judy Murray and Amar Latif among Celebrity MasterChef line-up

Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels, tennis coach Judy Murray and blind travel presenter Amar Latif are among the stars who will take part in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef, it has been announced.

They will be joined by footballer John Barnes, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, and Olympians Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz (Shine TV/BBC)

Filmed before the current coronavirus crisis, the famous faces will be put through their culinary paces over five weeks to find out who has the cooking skills to take home the trophy.

Also on the bill is Death In Paradise actress Shyko Amos, This Time With Alan Partridge star Felicity Montagu and comedians Crissy Rock and Judi Love, singer Lady Leshurr, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, television presenters Gethin Jones, Jeff Brazier and Dom Littlewood, The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner.

Gethin Jones will compete in the new series (Shine TV/BBC)

After four weeks of heats, the semi-final and final week stages will see the celebrities tasked with mass catering from tents for one hundred people for a special anniversary lunch, a takeaway themed Invention Test, and cooking for celebrity chef Aldo Zilli.

Carla-Maria Lawson, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “The 20 celebrities who’ve taken up the MasterChef challenge this year are an exciting, ambitious and brave bunch.

John Barnes is among the contestants (Shine TV/BBC)

“There’s been no holding back in their pursuit of the coveted Celebrity MasterChef title and their efforts will be a real treat for viewers in the BBC One summer schedule.”

Katie Attwood, series editor at production company Shine TV, added: “This series we’ve got another fantastic line-up of willing celebrities ready to commence battle, and for the first time in the heats we kick off with the Market Test which throws up some pretty unusual creations for John and Gregg to say the least – it promises to be full of fun, surprises and some great food.”

Celebrity MasterChef will return to BBC One this summer.