George Michael’s Careless Whisper tops poll of radio listeners’ favourite songs

George Michael’s Careless Whisper has come top in a poll of radio listeners’ favourite songs.

The 1984 song was ranked at number one in a list compiled by Smooth Radio.

The late singer had a total of 21 hits in the list of 500 songs, which is more than any other artist.

It is the second year running that Careless Whisper has claimed the top spot in the poll.

An Ed Sheeran song also featured in the rankings (Ian West/PA)

Madonna had 11 songs in the 2020 chart, which was more than any other female artist.

Abba had 14 songs in the rankings, which is more than any other group, followed by Take That and The Beatles, who both had 11.

Queen’s song Bohemian Rhapsody came in at number two in the rankings, while Perfect by Ed Sheeran came in third.

Smooth Radio presenter Jenni Falconer said: “It’s great to see George Michael retain his place as the nation’s favourite artist, with 21 songs.

“Careless Whisper is clearly the song which touches our hearts more than any other and for that reason, it’s claimed the top spot once again.”

Imagine by John Lennon was ranked fourth, Michael Jackson’s Man In The Mirror came fifth and Eagles’ Hotel California was sixth.

John Lennon’s Imagine was in the top five (PA)

At number seven was Billie Jean by Michael Jackson, George Michael’s A Different Corner was ranked eighth, Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel came ninth and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You was tenth.

A total of 73,600 votes were cast.

