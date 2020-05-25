Advertising
Anita Rani: I’m glad I talked about my miscarriage
She revealed earlier this year that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018.
Countryfile presenter Anita Rani says it felt “cathartic” to talk openly about her miscarriage.
The presenter, 42, revealed earlier this year that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018.
She told Hello! magazine: “So many women – and men – got in touch to say, ‘We’ve carried this as a secret, but well done you for bringing it out into the open because it’s still taboo and it shouldn’t be’.”
She added: “It felt cathartic to talk about it… I don’t talk about things that are personal.
“I’m not someone who constantly shouts about my darkest secrets, so it felt like a real moment when I was opening myself up, and I’m glad I did.
“This is a really important subject to talk about. I’ve been gifted this amazing platform and a voice, and I feel I should use them for the positive.”
Rani is now presenting Britain’s Best Parent? for Channel 4, which sees parents go head-to-head to see which style is best.
She added: “I think it would have been harder (to host the show) had I had kids, because I’m not giving any opinion whatsoever. I think everyone has a fascination with parenting, whether you’ve had them or not, because we’ve all been parented.”
The full article is in Hello! magazine, out now.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.