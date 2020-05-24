Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande could top singles chart

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are heading for Number One in the singles chart.

Their collaboration, Rain On Me, is leading this week’s race for the top spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

They are 7,000 chart sales ahead of reigning Number One, Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch.

The figures are based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Rain On Me is set to feature on Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album Chromatica.

The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio One’s Official Chart with Scott Mills on Friday.