Michael Rosen out of intensive care after 47 days

Former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen is out of intensive care after “a long and difficult” 47 days, his wife has said.

The poet and author, 74, was described as “very poorly” when he was admitted to intensive care.

Now his wife, radio producer Emma-Louise Williams, has posted on Twitter: “Today Michael Michael Rosen has been in hospital for eight weeks and I’m very happy to say he left ICU yesterday after a long and difficult 47 days.

HELLO FROM EMMA: Some good news! Thanks to @NHSuk and the amazing efforts of the lovely kind staff @WhitHealth Emma x @Underthecranes @J0e_R0sen https://t.co/Niod5MgtTR — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) May 23, 2020

“His recovery is continuing on the ward and will take time.

“He has done so well to get through this but please don’t expect him back here (on Twitter) yet.”

She praised the “amazing efforts” of hospital staff.

Rosen, is known for books including We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, Little Rabbit Foo Foo and Chocolate Cake, and was Children’s Laureate between 2007 and 2009.

His wife has not confirmed whether he has been suffering from coronavirus.