Ben Foden and his wife welcome their first child together

X Factor: Celebrity star Ben Foden has welcomed his first child with wife Jackie Smith Foden.

The former England rugby international tied the knot in August last year after dating his now-wife for two weeks.

On Friday the couple revealed their first child together – a daughter named Farrah Abra – arrived on Wednesday. Foden, who has two children with his ex-wife, The Saturdays singer Una Healy, announced the news on Instagram.

He shared a picture of the baby resting on his wife’s chest while he smiles down at them, as well as other snaps from the birth. Foden also posted a graphic video from the birth room.

Foden, who appeared on X Factor: Celebrity last year, wrote in the caption: “6 lbs 12oz, 19.5 inches, 3 weeks early, we love you.”

In a lengthy statement, Jackie revealed the baby was conceived in September, shortly after the couple’s wedding, saying they were both ready to start a family together.

She wrote that her due date was originally June but she was induced early after developing the liver disease cholestasis.

Advertising

Jackie said she spent 24 hours in labour before her step-father performed a C-section. Foden, 34, cut the baby’s umbilical cord.

Speaking about the complications, Jackie said: “She (the baby) had a slight fever, probably my own developing fever, so she was put in the nicu as a safety precaution. She’s doing INCREDIBLE and I see her every 3 hours for feeding.

“I am so in love with this little blessing, Ben has brought such joy and happiness into my life in only a year, and I have never felt more lucky in my life than in these moments.”

She thanked those who helped her give birth, including her mother and step-father, as well as staff at the hospital the baby was delivered at.