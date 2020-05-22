Production on Avatar sequels to resume in New Zealand

Production on the long-awaited Avatar sequels will resume in New Zealand next week, according to the film’s producer.

Jon Landau shared a photo of a pair of boats from the set as he confirmed filming on James Cameron’s blockbuster will restart soon.

Work on the sequels to the 2009 Oscar winner was halted in March as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Landau wrote on Instagram: “Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week.

“Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.”

It was previously confirmed there are four sequels to the original film, which starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, in the pipeline.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss, as well as Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans.

Jack Champion will also arrive on the scene as Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human teenager who prefers life in the Pandoran rainforest over the stark and industrial Hell’s Gate.

The first Avatar sequel is slated for a December 2021 release, pushed back from its original release date of December 2020.