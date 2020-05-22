Jesse Lingard welcomes viewers into his home for MTV Cribs

Footballer Jesse Lingard has given viewers a glimpse into his luxurious home in footage from MTV Cribs.

The Manchester United and England player, 27, welcomes cameras to his front door, saying the show’s catchphrase: “Welcome to my crib.”

His property features five bedrooms, a cinema room, a swimming pool and his England caps.

Lingard also shows off his extensive shoe collection and the football shirt he wore during his England debut against Malta.

“It’s every kids dream to play for their country, so it was a real honour,” he says.

Lingard features in a new series of the cult show, called MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home, which will also star Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, Belgian footballer Axel Witsel and Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among others.

The series was produced remotely in line with social distancing measures.

MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home launches on Monday June 1 at 8.30pm on MTV