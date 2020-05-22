Advertising
Dame Julie Walters and Ed Sheeran pen ‘thank you’ letters to the NHS
Their words will appear in Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You.
Dame Julie Walters, Ed Sheeran and Jamie Oliver have contributed letters thanking the NHS to a star-studded charity book.
The book, which has been curated by This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay, features missives penned by 100 high-profile people.
Miranda Hart, Dermot O’Leary, David Tennant, Emma Watson and activist Malala Yousafzai are also among the final names added to the list.
Previously announced contributors include Sir Paul McCartney, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Dame Emma Thompson.
All profits made from the book, which is titled Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, will go to NHS Charities Together and The Lullaby Trust, which supports bereaved parents.
Kay, who is a former junior doctor, said he was “absolutely delighted to announce the final contributors to the book”.
He added: “They’re brilliant people with brilliant stories – reminding us that whoever you are, you have relied on the NHS. On a practical note, I’m very pleased that they’re on board so we don’t need to rename it Dear NHS: 87 Stories To Say Thank You.”
Anna Valentine, executive publisher of the Orion Publishing Group, said: “We have been blown away by the response to Dear NHS, and to now have even more incredible contributors share their stories is more than I could ever wished for.
“It just goes to show how important and deeply personal our health service is to the nation, and I hope this book will become a lasting symbol of our thanks to all who work within it.”
The book will be published on July 9 by Orion’s imprint Trapeze and is priced at £16.99.
