Dame Julie Walters and Ed Sheeran pen ‘thank you’ letters to the NHS

Dame Julie Walters, Ed Sheeran and Jamie Oliver have contributed letters thanking the NHS to a star-studded charity book.

The book, which has been curated by This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay, features missives penned by 100 high-profile people.

Miranda Hart, Dermot O’Leary, David Tennant, Emma Watson and activist Malala Yousafzai are also among the final names added to the list.

Ed Sheeran has penned a letter (Ian West/PA)

Previously announced contributors include Sir Paul McCartney, Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais and Dame Emma Thompson.

All profits made from the book, which is titled Dear NHS: 100 Stories To Say Thank You, will go to NHS Charities Together and The Lullaby Trust, which supports bereaved parents.

Kay, who is a former junior doctor, said he was “absolutely delighted to announce the final contributors to the book”.

He added: “They’re brilliant people with brilliant stories – reminding us that whoever you are, you have relied on the NHS. On a practical note, I’m very pleased that they’re on board so we don’t need to rename it Dear NHS: 87 Stories To Say Thank You.”

Advertising

Sir Paul McCartney has contributed (Ian West/PA)

Anna Valentine, executive publisher of the Orion Publishing Group, said: “We have been blown away by the response to Dear NHS, and to now have even more incredible contributors share their stories is more than I could ever wished for.

“It just goes to show how important and deeply personal our health service is to the nation, and I hope this book will become a lasting symbol of our thanks to all who work within it.”

The book will be published on July 9 by Orion’s imprint Trapeze and is priced at £16.99.