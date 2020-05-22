Charlie Brooker blamed for pandemic during Have I Got News For You

Ian Hislop has jokingly blamed Charlie Brooker for the coronavirus pandemic during Have I Got News For You.

Friday’s episode of the BBC panel show was hosted by the Black Mirror creator, 49, and featured special guests Dr Hannah Fry and Mark Steel.

Introducing the programme from his home, Brooker said: “Congratulations, you’re through to week nine of lockdown… as we all are.

“How are you coping with this at the moment, Ian?”

Team captain Hislop, 59, pointed out similarities between Brooker’s dystopian anthology series and the current situation.

He said: “Well, I’m very thrilled to have you on as host, obviously… the purveyor of apocalyptic vision.

“Presumably we’ll get Nostradamus next week, and after that The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse are going to sit there and fire some jolly questions at us… I blame you.”

Brooker likened preparations for the show’s filming to “having a breakdown”.

Ian Hislop (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “There was a test earlier on, where there were people sitting in all four of your houses and I was talking to four people in face masks… it was like I was having a breakdown.

“It was the most Black Mirror thing I’ve ever seen… and I’ve sat in the edit for that show.”

Later Brooker joked about the effect social distancing would have on filming for BBC soap EastEnders.

He said: “Because of new guidance, actors are going to have to keep two metres apart, film outdoors as much as possible, so shooting scenes like this recent one from EastEnders is going to become quite a challenge.

“Because the cast have to stand so far apart it’s just going to be footage of people bellowing at each other. So no change then.”