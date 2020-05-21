Kate Garraway ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of children as husband remains in hospital

Kate Garraway has said she “couldn’t be prouder” of how her children have coped with the “horrific” two months since their father fell ill with coronavirus.

The TV star’s husband, Derek Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was taken to hospital at the end of March.

Garraway has been providing regular updates on her husband’s condition to coincide with the clap for carers on Thursday evenings.

She shared a video of herself, her daughter, Darcey, and son, William, emerging from their home for a round of applause for NHS and healthcare staff.

The presenter said on Instagram: “I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling.

“It’s so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest.

“But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight.

“But he is still HERE & so there is still hope.”

The lengthy post continued: “My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future.

“That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected.

“The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005.