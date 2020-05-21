Hugh Grant smears marmalade on his face as he reprises Paddington 2 role

Hugh Grant has reprised his role as washed-up actor Phoenix Buchanan from Paddington 2 in a special birthday message for a four-year-old cancer patient.

The Notting Hill star played the narcissistic thespian who framed Paddington Bear for his crimes in the hit 2017 film.

In a spoof version of the dog food advert he performs in the film, Grant says: “If your birthday is a special birthday, why not celebrate in style with Buchanan’s special chunky cut marmalade?

“More taste, more goodness, more, dare I say, class?”

He then smears marmalade into his mouth.

Staying in character, he then looks out of the frame and asks: “How was that, darling? Was it good? Should we go again? Bit messy?”

The message was made for four-year-old Henry, who has high-risk stage 4 neuroblastoma and will celebrate his fifth birthday on Saturday.

Replying to a message reading: “Help a brave little boy and Paddington fan @henry_the_brave who is fighting cancer celebrate his 5th birthday on 23May by sharing a photo via #5forHenry of you eating marmalade (or jam) sandwiches & by donating £5 to Henry’s vital treatment fund. Text marmalade to 70085 Thank you”, Grant wrote: “I concur. P Buchanan. Actor. Star. (And hello Henry @hughbon, and greetings, bear @paddingtonbear.”