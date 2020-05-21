Carly Rae Jepsen surprises fans with new album

Carly Rae Jepsen has surprised fans with a new album to accompany last year’s Dedicated.

The release, titled Dedicated: Side B, features some of the hundreds of songs that did not make it onto the Canadian pop singer’s original record.

This is the second time Jepsen, 34, has released a follow-up to one of her albums, after 2015’s Emotion was followed by an EP of similarly unheard material.

So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. 😉 For the record, I love all of you. Carly Rae ♥️ https://t.co/WtVQRUvach pic.twitter.com/jV3Ow8OP5c — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 21, 2020

The Call Me Maybe singer announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, writing: “So, yes there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets.

“Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out.”

Dedicated: Side B’s 12 tracks feature writing credits from Jack Antonoff, Ariel Rechtshaid and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes.

The original album was released on May 17 in 2019, spawning four singles including Party For One.