Brit Awards charity makes £30,000 donation to music fund

The Brit Awards’ charity has made a £30,000 donation to support an organisation which provides mental health and addiction services to people in the music industry.

The money, which is being given to Music Support, will be used to support the charity as it helps those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also be used in the charity’s drive to get 10,000 people using the Thrive mental health app, which is designed to help with the detection and management of conditions such as anxiety and depression.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

John Craig, chairman of The Brit Trust, said: “The music family can always be relied on to come together to help those in times of great need.

“The Brit Trust was primarily founded to promote education and wellbeing through music, but it also recognises the vital importance of supporting mental health – in particular during this exceptionally challenging time for the artist and music creator community.

“We’ve supported this great charity since its inception and have a long relationship with Music Support and their innovative Thrive app helps to do just that.”

The Brit Trust raises much of its funding from the annual Brit Awards, which recognise success in the music industry.