Bill Clinton writing second political thriller with James Patterson

Bill Clinton is writing a second political thriller with author James Patterson, about a former US president whose daughter is kidnapped.

The pair previously teamed up for 2018’s The President Is Missing, which was a critical success and has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide.

The President’s Daughter will be a standalone story and feature a new cast of characters.

It will follow a former US president, now relocated to rural New Hampshire, whose daughter is kidnapped.

Mr Clinton said: “I never imagined I’d be writing a book with a master storyteller like Jim, much less two.

“I was grateful for the success of the first book, and I believe readers will enjoy reading The President’s Daughter as much as I’m enjoying working on it.”

Mr Clinton’s own daughter Chelsea is an author and vice chairwoman of the Clinton Foundation.

US author Patterson is responsible for the Alex Cross, Michael Bennett and Women’s Murder Club series of books.

He said: “Working with President Clinton has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to write with him again.

“It was gratifying to see the enthusiastic response to our first book, and I’m eager to get The President’s Daughter into the hands of readers – they won’t be disappointed.”

Susan Sandon, divisional managing director of Penguin Random House UK, said: “I’m privileged to have previously worked with both President Clinton and James Patterson and am enormously proud to be the publisher of this new collaboration, The President’s Daughter.

“We had such fun launching The President Is Missing, one of the biggest commercial thriller successes of 2018, and I think that the irresistible mix of insider knowledge and edge of your seat suspense will once again prove a winning formula.”

The President’s Daughter will be published by the Century imprint in June 2021.