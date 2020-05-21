Annie Lennox ‘is still in a state of disbelief’ about 2015 Ivor Novello award

On the day that The Ivor Novello Awards was scheduled to take place, Annie Lennox has said that she is “still in a state of disbelief” about winning a fellowship prize at the 2015 ceremony.

The songwriting awards were meant to happen on May 21, however the winners will now be announced in September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lennox, 65, was awarded the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors (BASCA) fellowship five years ago.

The musician said: “The fact that I’ve actually been awarded a fellowship Ivor Novello Award as a songwriter has still not quite really sunk in.

“It is such a special accolade that quite honestly, I am still in a state of disbelief over it.

“It’s truly an honour to be in the company of so many legendary composers.”

Tinie Tempah, who won the best contemporary song award in 2011 for his debut single Pass Out, also reflected on the ceremony.

He said: “It was an overwhelming experience and an unforgettable day. The Ivors is an award that truly celebrates the artistry of the artist.”

Fran Healy, who won the best contemporary song prize for Why Does It Always Rain On Me? at the ceremony 20 years ago, said that it is “the only award that matters” for a songwriter.

The winners of the 2020 awards are scheduled to be announced on September 2.