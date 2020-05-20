Martin Kemp reveals secret to happy marriage in new book

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will be revealing the secret to his happy marriage.

The ex-EastEnders actor wed Pepsi & Shirlie star Shirlie Holliman in 1988.

They will detail their relationship, from “the moment they set eyes on each other”, in a new book.

Kemp said: “Shirlie and I are always asked, ‘What’s the secret to a long marriage?’ – well, hopefully within the pages of this book we all might find the answer to that question!

Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman (Ian West/PA)

“Shirlie and I think this is the perfect time to share our story.”

Holliman, who was a backing singer for Wham!, said: “From Wham! to Spandau Ballet, from success to chaos in the blink of an eye – Martin and I are two ordinary people who have been on an extraordinary adventure together.

“Through it all, our commitment to each other and to our family is what has always mattered the most.”

It’s A Love Story by Shirlie and Martin Kemp will be published on October 29.