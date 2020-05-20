Marianne Faithfull thanks doctors for saving her life following Covid-19 fears

Marianne Faithfull has thanked the doctors and nurses who she says saved her life after she was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

The 73-year-old singer was discharged from hospital last month after spending just over three weeks getting treatment.

Faithfull tweeted: “I want to thank the doctors and nurses who were so good and basically saved my life!”

I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me to get better…… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SgrpQoiJYB — Marianne Faithfull (@Faithfull_M) May 20, 2020

She added: “I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me get better.”

When Faithfull was admitted to hospital, her agent Francois Ravard said that she was in a “stable condition”.

Faithfull’s hits include As Tears Go By, which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

In addition to her music career, Faithfull has also acted in films including Girl On A Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.