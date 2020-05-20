Joe Rogan’s podcast moving to Spotify

Joe Rogan has announced his wildly popular podcast is moving to Spotify.

The Joe Rogan Experience, among the most popular podcasts in the world, will arrive on the streaming service on September 1 before moving exclusively at the end of the year.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the multi-year deal is worth 100 million dollars (£82 million).

Announcing the news, Rogan said: “It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now.

“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

Rogan, a stand-up comedian and TV host, launched his podcast in 2009 and it soon developed a vast audience.

Rogan invites a wide variety of guests on the show, including actors, musicians, authors, artists, scientists and comedians.