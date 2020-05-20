Hugh Jackman and Julia Roberts to hand over social accounts to health experts

Hugh Jackman, Julia Roberts and Millie Bobby Brown are among the stars who will hand over their social media channels and access to their millions of followers to frontline workers and health and economic and experts.

They will take part in #passthemic from the ONE campaign, giving experts a platform to share their perspectives – grounded in data, science and facts – and talk about why they believe a global response to the current pandemic is crucial for eradicating coronavirus.

They will be joined by other stars including David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Connie Britton, Penelope Cruz, Danai Gurira, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rita Wilson and Robin Wright for the initiative, and among the experts featured will be Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US.

Millie Bobby Brown will hand over her social accounts (Ian West/PA)

Also included will be Aya Chebbi, youth envoy for the African Union, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia, Vera Songwe, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa and Craig Spencer, director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Centre.

Roberts will be the first star to pass the mic, when she speaks to Dr Fauci on May 21.

Gayle Smith, president and CEO of ONE Campaign, said: “Beating the virus means listening to the experts and following the science, data and facts to get ahead of it.

“This impressive group of talent and experts from around the world will put a spotlight on the need for a global response to this pandemic.

“We need global cooperation and action to fight this pandemic – especially for the people, communities, and countries that are least able to withstand the shock. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.”