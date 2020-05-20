BBC One to attempt to increase its appeal to lower-income households

Flagship channel BBC One will attempt to increase its appeal to lower-income households, the broadcaster has said.

The BBC said, in its annual plan, it will “invest in more British programmes targeted at younger audiences” on the channel.

It also added it would aim to “appeal more to audiences in the C2DE socio-economic group while continuing to deliver a high-quality offer to those over 55.”

BBC dramas “will celebrate British authorship, identity and life in all its diverse forms,” the broadcaster said.

Earlier this year, Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs, said there were “many people in this country that we are not serving well enough”.

The broadcaster recently revealed that hit BBC One soap EastEnders is set to resume filming by the end of June.

Production was halted on the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Gear, which is also set to switch channels from BBC Two to BBC One, will also be up and running again.