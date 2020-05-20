Bananarama to chart ‘highs and lows of fame’ in memoir coming later this year

Chart-topping pop duo Bananarama are set to release a memoir telling the “classic story of the highs and lows of fame”.

The group – currently made up of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward – will launch Really Saying Something on October 29.

Publisher Hutchinson won the rights to the book for what is described as “a strong six figures”.

Dallin and Woodward said: “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the team at Hutchinson. As childhood friends, we could never have imagined the extraordinary life we had ahead of us.

“It’s been and continues to be an amazing adventure from school choir to Glastonbury and everything in between. Enjoy the ride!”

Bananarama were formed in London in 1981 by Dallin, Woodward and Siobhan Fahey. They enjoyed huge chart success throughout the 80s, thanks to hits including Cruel Summer, Love In The First Degree and their cover of Venus.

Fahey left the group in 1988 and formed Shakespears Sister. She was replaced by Jacquie O’Sullivan, who departed in 1991.

Fahey later returned for a spell between 2017-18.

Susan Sandon, of Cornerstone, of which Hutchinson is an imprint, said: “We’re enormously excited to be publishing this brilliant and riveting memoir from Bananarama, the soundtrack to so many of our lives.

“From schooldays to starriness, music to making it on your own terms, Really Saying Something is a classic story of the highs and lows of fame and a testimony to the joy of female friendship.”