Carol Kirkwood thanks police and medical staff after bike accident

Carol Kirkwood has thanked police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her after she was knocked off her bike by a car.

The BBC weather presenter tweeted to say that she she had been “injured” in the incident and was taken to hospital in Slough.

Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured. Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital. And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital ♥️ — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020

She tweeted: “Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured.

“Biggest thanks ever to the police (Chris and Faye), the ambulance crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to hospital.

“And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital.”

Carol Kirkwood (Chris Radburn/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins sent Kirkwood a “Get well soon” message on social media.

Advertising

She wrote: “So sorry to hear that Carol, poor you!

“Get well soon. Sending love.”

Carol Kirkwood featured on Strictly in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

The Scottish broadcaster delivered the weather forecast on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

She is a regular presenter on the programme and also featured in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.