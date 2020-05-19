Advertising
Carol Kirkwood thanks police and medical staff after bike accident
The weather presenter was taken to hospital after being knocked off her bike by a car.
Carol Kirkwood has thanked police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her after she was knocked off her bike by a car.
The BBC weather presenter tweeted to say that she she had been “injured” in the incident and was taken to hospital in Slough.
She tweeted: “Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured.
“Biggest thanks ever to the police (Chris and Faye), the ambulance crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to hospital.
“And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital.”
Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins sent Kirkwood a “Get well soon” message on social media.
She wrote: “So sorry to hear that Carol, poor you!
“Get well soon. Sending love.”
The Scottish broadcaster delivered the weather forecast on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning.
She is a regular presenter on the programme and also featured in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.
