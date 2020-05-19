BBC to host event focused on diversity and coronavirus

The BBC is set to host an event with the United Nations deputy secretary-general about how to ensure that diversity and inclusion form part of recovery plans from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amina Mohammed will take part in the conversation alongside BBC director-general Tony Hall.

The event, which is being held to mark International Diversity Day, will also feature experts from the creative industries.

The discussion will be streamed on professional networking service LinkedIn and the UN’s Web TV, as well as to BBC employees.

Lord Hall will take part in the event (Ben Stansall/PA)

Lord Hall said: “Through the current pandemic we have been focused on keeping the public informed, educated and entertained, but our actions now and in the future must not come at the cost of building an inclusive creative industry.

“I am determined that the BBC continues to lead the way on diversity and we are committed to working with experts and partners at the UN and LinkedIn to share insights and learn from one another.”

BBC director of creative diversity June Sarpong will share an update on the broadcaster’s plans around its inclusion strategies during the event.

June Sarpong will give an update on the broadcaster’s plans around its inclusion strategies (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She said: “The industry has come to a standstill at a time when the world needs its creativity most.

“As the world’s largest public service broadcaster, the BBC is uniquely positioned to help lead the creative industry through this crisis, both in terms of how we weather the storm but perhaps more importantly on how we build back better.

“We must ensure that diversity and inclusion is baked into our ‘new normal’ once this crisis has passed.”

The event will take place on Thursday.