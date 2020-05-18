Government warned over coronavirus threat to Shakespeare’s Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe theatre is facing the risk of insolvency and closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government has been warned.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee has called for more support to be given to institutions and individuals in the creative industries.

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the committee, said in a letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden that it would be a “tragedy” if the London theatre were to close.

“Shakespeare’s Glove is a world-renowned institution and not only part of our national identity, but a leading example of the major contribution the arts make to our economy,” he said.

“For this national treasure to succumb to Covid-19 would be a tragedy.”

As we publish evidence detailing the devastating impact of #Covid19 on the creative industries and cultural freelancers, our Chair @julianknight15 has written to the Secretary of State for @DCMS @OliverDowden calling for more to be done to save theatres across the country. pic.twitter.com/dmPjvrl9jL — Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (@CommonsDCMS) May 18, 2020

The theatre has warned it faces the the “biggest threat to its future since opening in 1997” and the risk of closure and insolvency, the DCMS Committee said in a statement.

He added that other theatres and venues are facing a “struggle for survival and an uncertain future” and that lifting the lockdown will not “automatically” mean things return to normal for the creative industries.

“The Government must step up now and find more funding to shore up our cultural landscape and safeguard our rich past, while giving hope to those whose livelihoods depend upon it,” he said.

Arts organisations are entitled to Government support such as the furlough scheme and loans.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport have been contacted for comment.