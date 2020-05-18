Crime writer Val McDermid offering the chance to be in her next thriller

Veteran crime writer Val McDermid is offering readers the chance to have a character named after them in her latest thriller.

The best-selling Scottish author has teamed up with Raith Rovers football club for an auction, with a spot in her latest novel Still Life up for grabs.

Val McDermid is offering readers the chance to appear in her next book (Andrew O’Brien/Open University/PA)

The winner of the auction will have a character in the book named after them – or a loved one – though it is up to McDermid who the character is.

It could be a hero or villain, the football club said.

Sill Life, which features McDermid’s popular sleuth Karen Pirie, will be released in August.

The proceeds from this character name auction will be split equally between the Homeless World Cup Foundation and Raith Rovers.

McDermid, 64, is best known for her suspense novels featuring Dr Tony Hill.

Her books have been translated into 40 languages and sold over 16 million copies worldwide, according to her website.