Coronation Street star Julia Goulding hints at new on-screen romance

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding has said she would like her character to enjoy romance with Abi Franklin if her on-screen marriage to David Platt fails.

Shona Ramsey, played by Goulding, was shot by Derek Milligan in the ITV soap’s dramatic Christmas Day special.

She was left with a brain injury and has no memory of her time on the street or her relationship with her husband.

Speaking about her return to the programme following time on maternity leave, Goulding suggested her character could have a relationship with Franklin, played by Sally Carman.

She said: “I would love to rekindle the relationship she has with Billy (Mayhew).

“As you all know, Dan (Brocklebank) is a very good friend anyway. But I like Billy and Shona’s relationship because he helps her, and she is cheeky with him and stuff.

“Romance wise, (David) is all I’ve ever known on the street.

“Potentially, I would love to work more with Sally Carman.

“So maybe we could look into maybe making a ‘Shabi’ – Shona and Abi – relationship. But I think she is quite busy with Kevin (Webster).”

Julia Goulding with Lucy Fallon, Kym Marsh and Victoria Ekanoye (Ian West/PA)

Goulding said she had been keen to return to work after giving birth to a son, called Franklin, with husband Ben Silver, last year.

She said: “I didn’t take that long a time off. I was raring to go, to be honest. I really was.

“Obviously, leaving the baby was difficult. But I was really looking forward to getting back.

“Pop those red Doc Martins back on and I was straight into showbiz shoes again, albeit a little bit different.

“It was really nice to be back, and I was only back for four weeks before lockdown started. I got a few eps (episodes) in the bag there.”

Goulding also said she was enjoying lockdown as it gave her a chance to spend time with her child.

“I love it. It’s fantastic. It’s brilliant,” she said.

“It’s been really nice having this extra time, looking at the positives in everything that is going on at the moment. It’s been nice having this extra time with Franklin.

“He’s just got his first two bottom teeth and he’s starting to eat and stuff. He’s a delight. He really is.

“Even if he’s not sleeping properly, which generally he does, but he’s always absolutely delightful. He makes my life so much. He’s five months old. It’s ridiculous.”

Filming of the soap has been paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, earlier this week a spokeswoman said they were in the “final stages” of working on plans to return to production.