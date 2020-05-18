Chadwick Boseman stars in trailer for Spike Lee’s Vietnam war film Da 5 Bloods

Chadwick Boseman plays a Vietnam war solider burying treasure in the first trailer for Spike Lee’s new film Da 5 Bloods.

The movie, which is the director’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman, jumps back and forth in time as it follows four present day African-American veterans who head back to Vietnam in search of the remains of their dead squad leader – and the buried treasure, as well as Boseman’s exploits during the conflict.

The trailer shows Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr) as they arrive back in Ho Chi Minh City and reminisce about their fallen comrade.

The trailer shows the present day footage in widescreen, while Black Panther star Boseman’s scenes during the war are presented in 4:3 aspect ratio, in accordance with real footage from the time.

Da 5 Bloods also stars Jonathan Majors and Jean Reno.

The film will be released on Netflix on June 12th