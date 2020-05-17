Danny Dyer’s online lesson details how Henry VIII ‘got the hump’ with the Pope

Danny Dyer will bring an east London spin to the story of Henry VIII and his six wives, as he retells the tale for BBC Bitesize.

The EastEnders star, who is a direct descendant of Edward III, will lead a history class for schoolchildren learning at home during the lockdown.

Recorded at his home, the 42-year-old’s short video will explore the life of “the big man”, including how he got the “hump” with the Pope, led the Reformation and his tumultuous marital affairs.

Danny Dyer and his daughter, former Love Island contestant Dani (Ian West/PA)

Dyer discovered in 2016 that he is related to Thomas Cromwell, Edward III, William the Conqueror and Henry III during filming for Who Do You Think You Are?.

Last year he charted his regal lineage in a two-part BBC One series called Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family.

His BBC Bitesize film is part of a wider series of online history lessons for schoolchildren in years five to eight, also featuring songs from CBBC’s Horrible Histories with Rowan Atkinson.

Helen Foulkes, head of BBC Education, said: “Henry VIII is a fascinating character from history and we are excited to have Danny, CBBC Horrible Histories and (education provider) Twinkl support us in bringing an important topic to life in their own unique ways.”

The lessons are available from Monday at bbc.co.uk/bitesize.