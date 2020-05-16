Helen Mirren offers fans chance to quiz her in charity fundraiser

Dame Helen Mirren and David Walliams are offering fans the chance to win 15-minute video-calls with them to raise money for Barnardo’s.

They have joined the children’s charity for its 15 Minutes With Fame prize draw, raising money to help continue its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners will be able to quiz Dame Helen about her life and work, or have comedian and children’s author Walliams read a bedtime story.

They join previously announced names including Dame Emma Thompson, Russell Howard, Catherine Tate, Jamie Vardy and Lennie James.

Dame Helen said: “In partnership with Barnardo’s I am offering one of you the exclusive opportunity to join me for a Q&A over video conference, with all the money raised going towards their coronavirus appeal, helping them continue their vital work with the UK’s most vulnerable children.

“You will have the chance to ask me a series of questions – they could be about a role I’ve played, about becoming an actor or actress or anything else that you’ve always wanted to ask about my work – within reason of course!

“Just click the link to find out how to enter. I look forward to meeting you – see you soon!”

Walliams said: “I’m working with Barnardo’s to give you the chance to have a special one-to-one video chat with me.

“Perhaps if you have children I could read them a bedtime story, or you can ask me questions – or if you really want I can dance for you like a monkey!”

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “The vulnerable children Barnardo’s supports need us now more than ever.

“We’re working round the clock to adapt our vital services, so we can continue to help children and families – whether face to face, on the phone or through an app.

“But we cannot do this alone, and with our shops closed and major events cancelled, we’re more reliant than ever on the generosity of our friends and supporters, as well as the British public.

“This is why I’m so grateful to our fantastic ambassadors and supporters, and to everyone bidding for 15 Minutes With Fame.

“The funds raised will help make sure we can support vulnerable children through this crisis.”

Each entry to the draw costs £5 and all proceeds go to the Barnardo’s emergency appeal.

More information is available at https://www.givergy.com/charity/barnardos.