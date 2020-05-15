Richard E Grant in leopard print and heavy make-up as drag queen in Jamie movie

Richard E Grant sports leopard print, a large wig and heavy make-up in new images from the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The Withnail And I star plays drag queen Loco Chanelle in the big screen version of the hit musical.

The show was inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16 and follows a teenager who lives on a council estate in Sheffield as he overcomes prejudice to become a drag queen.

Brand new images of @RichardEGrant as Loco Chanelle in the Film4-backed adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie ? pic.twitter.com/gTG9uO7fHQ — Film4 (@Film4) May 15, 2020

It features music by The Feeling singer Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae.

The images, shared by Film4, show Grant alongside Max Harwood, who plays Jamie, as the duo look in a mirror.

The pictures also show Grant posing for the camera, dressed in a sheer blouse and chunky jewellery, with false eyelashes and pink lipstick.

The film version will also star Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire as Jamie’s mother Margaret.

It is expected to be released in the UK later this year.