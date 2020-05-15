Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies aged 75 after hip surgery complications

Phil May, the frontman of cult rock band Pretty Things, has died at 75 after suffering complications from emergency hip surgery.

A representative of the British R&B group said he died at 7.05am on Friday May 15 at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Kings Lynn, after falling from his bike earlier in the week.

The singer and lyricist had been in poor health for some time when Pretty Things played a farewell concert in December 2018.

Phil May on stage during The Final Bow

The gig, billed as The Final Bow, saw the group joined on-stage by long-standing friends David Gilmour and Sir Van Morrison.

He leaves behind his son, Paris May, his daughter, Sorrel May, and his partner, Colin Graham.

May, originally from Dartford in Kent, was born on November 9 1944.

In 1963 he formed Pretty Things with guitarist Dick Taylor, a former bass player for the Rolling Stones.

Sir Van Morrison played at their farewell show

He remained at the helm throughout the group’s changing line-up.

May was also the primary lyricist for the group’s acclaimed 1968 album, SF Sorrow, often described as one of the first rock concept albums.

Acts including David Bowie, Aerosmith, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Sex Pistols, White Stripes, Kasabian, and The Lightning Seeds have cited the group’s influence.

Pretty Things have a new album due for release this year.