Pregnant Katy Perry shows off her baby bump in latest music video

Pregnant Katy Perry showed off her baby bump as she went nude in her latest music video.

The pop star, 35, is expecting her first child with actor fiance Orlando Bloom and is preparing for the release of her new album in August.

Perry released the single Daisies on Friday, alongside a music video featuring the star in an off-white lace dress. At one point she removes her clothes and soaks herself in a pond while cradling her bump.

The video – filmed in the woods – was shot by Liza Voloshin, who maintained a safe distance from Perry amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a representative for the star.

Perry said she wrote Daisies, an anthem about chasing dreams, before the outbreak but it had “taken on new meaning”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think.

“Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.”

Advertising

California Gurls singer Perry announced she was pregnant in March, using the music video for the song Never Worn White.

She has been dating Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom, 43, since 2016.

She announced her as-yet-untitled fifth studio album earlier this month. The record, her first since 2017’s Witness, will be released on August 14.