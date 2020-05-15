New York judge rejects Mary-Kate Olsen’s bid for emergency divorce

A New York judge has rejected actress Mary-Kate Olsen’s bid for an emergency divorce from husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy after ruling it is not an “essential matter”.

Olsen, who starred in sitcom Full House alongside twin sister Ashley, first filed for divorce in April but ran into difficulties with courts in the state operating at a limited capacity due to the coronavirus.

Actress Mary-Kate Olsen has had a bid for an emergency divorce denied by a New York judge (Ian West/PA)

The 33-year-old had asked for an emergency divorce filing to be approved, claiming 50-year-old banker Mr Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, was forcing her out of her home.

The couple have been married for five years. Lucian Chalfen, a New York Supreme Court spokesman, said a judge determined the matter was not essential.

He said: “Currently, we are only accepting essential/emergency matters for filing. The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure.

“They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-parte judge, a New York State Supreme Court judge. He determined that it is not an essential matter, so they can’t file anything at this point.”

Olsen and her twin Ashley retired from acting in 2012 to focus on their careers in fashion.

She began dating Mr Sarkozy in 2012 and they married in 2015.